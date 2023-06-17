MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida cracks his bat but delivers an RBI single during Boston’s 15-5 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

WHEN the Boston Red Sox held Masataka Yoshida out of the lineup Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies, it wasn’t a random decision.

Some of it was motivated by the fact that the Red Sox had a scheduled off-day Thursday and manager Alex Cora has frequently looked for opportunities to rest position players prior to an off-day, believing that consecutive days off their feet provide them with a full reset.