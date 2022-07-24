MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia (15) rips an RBI triple during the first inning of Sunday's win over Red Sox at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Raimel Tapia had three hits and four RBIs and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game series sweep.

Tapia finished the series with 10 RBIs in just two games. He had six RBIs in Toronto’s 28-5 win in the series opener on Friday and didn’t play Saturday.