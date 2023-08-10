SPORTS-BBA-REDSOX-GREENMONSTER-YB

Boston's Masataka Yoshida, left, holds up the ball that the Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel, not pictured, hit into an "Out" light on Fenway Park's Green Monster. Notice the smashed light behind Masataka. The play resulted in a ground-rule double for Isbel.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

BOSTON — The old saying is true, apparently: When you go to the ballpark, you’re never sure what you’re going to see.

You’ve heard of balls being hit over and off the famed Green Monster, the 37-foot-high left field wall at Fenway Park? Now, there’s a case of a ball being hit into the wall.