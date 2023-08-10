Boston's Masataka Yoshida, left, holds up the ball that the Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel, not pictured, hit into an "Out" light on Fenway Park's Green Monster. Notice the smashed light behind Masataka. The play resulted in a ground-rule double for Isbel.
BOSTON — The old saying is true, apparently: When you go to the ballpark, you’re never sure what you’re going to see.
You’ve heard of balls being hit over and off the famed Green Monster, the 37-foot-high left field wall at Fenway Park? Now, there’s a case of a ball being hit into the wall.
In the second inning of Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, Kansas City outfielder Kyle Isbel hit a line drive to left. Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida made a leaping attempt at the ball, but couldn’t glove it as it sailed past him.
The ball then struck one of the red lights on the left field scoreboard that keeps track of the number of outs — and disappeared.
A mystified Yoshida, playing in his first season at Fenway, had expected the ball to carom back to him. Instead, he was unsure where the ball ended up, until further inspecting the wall and discovering that it had become embedded in the wall. Yoshida then gestured for a timeout, signaling to the umpires that he couldn’t access the ball.
“Finally, something going our way, I guess,” manager Alex Cora joked after the Sox won, 4-3. “I’ve never seen that. Not even in BP. We go over the rules and they always talk about if the ball gets stuck in the Monster. I’m like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’ But it did.”
The umpiring crew awarded Isbel a ground-rule double, with Matt Duffy, who had had been on first base when the ball was hit, advancing to third.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta then retired Maikel Garcia on a flyout to right, escaping without further damage.
If only the left field scoreboard could say the same.