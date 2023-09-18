SPORTS-RAYS-POSTSEASON-TICKETS-GO-ON-1-PT.jpg

The Rays’ Yandy Diaz, left, and Brandon Lowe congratulate each other after scoring during a game against the Mariners earlier this month at Tropicana Field. The Rays on Sunday formally clinched the club’s fifth consecutive postseason berth.

 Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times

BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot Sunday afternoon when the Texas Rangers fell to the Cleveland Guardians. The Rays were in the ninth inning of what became an 11-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles at the time. They coughed up multiple late-inning leads. They squandered a chance to leave Baltimore tied for the American League East lead.

So it was an awkward way to clinch a postseason berth, all things considered, but the Rays will absolutely take it. Because a playoff berth of any kind this year feels like a gargantuan achievement.