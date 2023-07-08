MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

Detroit starting pitcher Matt Manning, left, receives congratulations from teammates after being relieved in the seventh inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. 

 Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange threw a combined no-hitter as the Detroit Tigers blanked the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the 20th combined no-hitter in major league history, counting the postseason, and the first no-hitter at Detroit’s Comerica Park since Justin Verlander threw one on June 12, 2007.