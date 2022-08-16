MLB: ALDS-Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

After missing nearly 10 weeks, Kiké Hernandez was back in the Red Sox’ lineup Tuesday night for the start of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If one were making a guess on whether or not the Red Sox are a playoff team this year solely based on the decibel level of the “Yankees suck” chant on Sunday night, the answer would be unanimous.

Sox fans were as rowdy and confident as ever following the Sox’ 3-0 shutout of the Yankees that was played in 2 hours, 15 minutes, tying the fastest Sox-Yanks game this millennium.