MLB: Miami Marlins at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of Thursday night’s game at Fenway Park. Bello took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before losing it on a leadoff infield single by Jean Segura.

BOSTON — In a matter of minutes Thursday night, Red Sox starter Brayan Bello went from chasing history to taking a brutal loss.

Bello dominated the Marlins for seven no-hit innings before giving up back-to-back singles to lead off the seventh inning. After he was replaced by Chris Martin, Jon Berti’s RBI single put Miami up, 2-0, plating the inherited runner. Insured by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. homer in the ninth, the Marlins won, 2-0, and finished off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, who have dropped five in a row and are now 40-42.