Boston’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of Thursday night’s game at Fenway Park. Bello took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before losing it on a leadoff infield single by Jean Segura.
BOSTON — In a matter of minutes Thursday night, Red Sox starter Brayan Bello went from chasing history to taking a brutal loss.
Bello dominated the Marlins for seven no-hit innings before giving up back-to-back singles to lead off the seventh inning. After he was replaced by Chris Martin, Jon Berti’s RBI single put Miami up, 2-0, plating the inherited runner. Insured by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. homer in the ninth, the Marlins won, 2-0, and finished off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, who have dropped five in a row and are now 40-42.
A dominant Bello dueled all night with Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo, who allowed just one Red Sox hit (an Alex Verdugo single to lead off the first inning before the seventh. Through seven innings, Bello allowed just one baserunner (on a Justin Turner fielding error to lead off the second inning) and struck out five batters while relying on soft contact to dominate Miami’s lineup.
Boston’s first solid chance to score came in the seventh, when Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back one-out singles off Luzardo, chasing him from the game. But reliever Andrew Nardi struck out Masataka Yoshida and got Christian Arroyo to ground back to the mound to end the threat.
Having thrown 92 pitches entering the eighth, Bello had his bid at history come to an end when Jean Segura hit an 0-1 sinker up the middle. Though a diving Kiké Hernández was able to stop it, he was unable to throw Segura out at first base. Joey Wendle followed with a single of his own, chasing Bello before Berti looped a Martin pitch into center field and plated the game’s only run.
In total, Bello lasted 7-plus innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Sixty-three of his 99 pitches were strikes.
The Red Sox fell to 2-13 against National League opponents at home this season.
Quick road trip to Toronto on deck
The Red Sox will hit the road for a quick three-game stay in Toronto before returning for a homestand to close out the first half. They’ll face the Blue Jays, who they swept in a four-game set at Fenway Park earlier this season, from Friday to Sunday at Rogers Centre. Here’s the schedule (as well as pitching probables):
Friday, 7:07 p.m. — LHP James Paxton (3-1, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP José Berríos (8-5, 3.60 ERA)