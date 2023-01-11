MLB: World Series-Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tom Werner, left, in 2018.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group has no plans to sell the team and took stock of where the franchise is headed after its sixth last-place finish in 11 seasons.

Werner, who was on hand for a press conference to announce Rafael Devers’s 10-year, $313.5 million extension at Fenway Park, confirmed that FSG is looking to expand its interest in other industries. He said any speculation that the group might be looking to sell the Red Sox is unfounded.