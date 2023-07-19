MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox outfielders Adam Duvall, left, and Alex Verdugo can't do anything as an Oakland Athletics ball goes over the wall for a home run during the fourth inning on Wednesday in Oakland.

(This is the second piece in a two-part series about what the Red Sox could do ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. On Tuesday, colleague Sean McAdam made the case that Boston should buy.)

Each year at the trade deadline, general managers and team presidents across baseball find themselves tempted to go all-in. The allure of a postseason berth — and the possibility of making a deep run once in the dance — cause certain baseball bosses to do some crazy things. Prospects are dealt in win-now moves. The futures of franchises are altered. For some clubs, it’s time to gamble ... and quite often, time to get burned.