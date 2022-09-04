MLB: Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher John Schreiber (46) and catcher Connor Wong (74) celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.  

 Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports
 Boston Red Sox pitcher John Schreiber (46) reacts to striking out the last batter during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.  

Trevor Story went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double as the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with Sunday afternoon's 5-2 win.

Story's 16th homer of the season was the big blow in a four-run first inning for Boston, which has won five straight games.

 Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) catches a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. 
Boston Red Sox center fielder Rob Refsnyder (30), second baseman Trevor Story (10) celebrate with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2), right fielder Alex Verdugo (99) and third baseman Rafael Devers (11) after defeating the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.  