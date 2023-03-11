When Trevor Story took the stage at Winter Weekend in late January, the high-tech metal contraption encasing his arm was a brutal reminder of a development that would seriously impact the 2023 Red Sox.

Story had undergone an internal brace procedure less than two weeks before. The surgery, a way to repair his right elbow’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), has a significantly shorter recovery than Tommy John surgery. Whereas Tommy John surgery sidelines players for 12-18 months, the internal brace procedure could have Story ready to go in four to six months.