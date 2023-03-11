When Trevor Story took the stage at Winter Weekend in late January, the high-tech metal contraption encasing his arm was a brutal reminder of a development that would seriously impact the 2023 Red Sox.
Story had undergone an internal brace procedure less than two weeks before. The surgery, a way to repair his right elbow’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), has a significantly shorter recovery than Tommy John surgery. Whereas Tommy John surgery sidelines players for 12-18 months, the internal brace procedure could have Story ready to go in four to six months.
Less than two months after Winter Weekend, the veteran infielder began taking grounders at spring training.
“Trevor, he started taking grounders yesterday. He’s doing it again today with (infielder Adalberto Mondesi),” manager Alex Cora told MLB.com’s Ian Browne on Friday. “That’s good. It gives you hope. If he’s not thinking about this year, then why take ground balls so soon?”
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom can’t rule out Story missing the whole campaign, but the two-time Silver Slugger made it clear early in spring training that he expects to play this season.
World Baseball Classic notes
Masataka Yoshida, who likes to be called “Masa,” went 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Team Japan in its 13-4 victory over Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic on Friday. Yu Chang, whom the Red Sox re-signed earlier in spring training, hit a two-out, game-tying two-run homer for Chinese Taipei. His team ultimately emerged victorious, beating Team Italy 11-7 for its first win of the tournament. Former Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin also homered for Team CT.
Moreland retiring
Last week, Mitch Moreland became the latest former Red Sox player to come to spring training and pinch-coach.
He also officially announced his retirement, so here’s a reminder that he deserves more appreciation for his contributions to the late-2010s teams.
Playing through a broken toe in 2017, Moreland ranked fourth on the roster in hits, runs, and total bases, third in games played, home runs, RBIs, OPS, and walks, and second in doubles and slugging percentage.
He was quietly clutch, always good for an RBI double, earning the nickname “Mitchy Two-Bags,” and he was loudly clutch in the 2018 World Series when he entered the game as a pinch-hitter and blasted a two-out, three-run homer to spark a comeback and turn the tables back in Boston’s favor.