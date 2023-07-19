MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story hits second base during a game last season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Trevor Story is one step away from returning to the Red Sox.

Story, who has not played this year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery in January, will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Portland in the Sea Dogs’ weekend series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Boston manager Alex Cora said Story will play five innings at shortstop Friday, serve as the designated hitter Saturday and log five more innings at shortstop Sunday.