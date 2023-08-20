NEW YORK — Justin Turner’s lingering heel injury hasn’t stopped him from continuing to deliver in big spots for the Red Sox.
Turner hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and a game-winning RBI double in the ninth Sunday as the Red Sox finished off a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a dramatic 6-5 win in the back-and-forth series finale in the Bronx.
Boston improved to 8-1 against its rivals this season and 66-58 overall. The Red Sox will travel to Houston having won four of the first six games on their season-long road trip and eight of their last 11 games.
Unlike two easy wins Friday and Saturday, Sunday’s took some guts from the Red Sox — and felt like one of their biggest victories of the season.
Turner, thrust into emergency first base duty with Triston Casas (tooth infection) unavailable for the second straight day, came up clutch twice for the Red Sox. Facing Michael King with the game tied, 2-2, in the seventh, he launched his 20th homer (a three-run shot) of the season to make it a 5-2 game.
After the Yankees came back and tied it on an Anthony Volpe three-run shot, Turner laced an opposite-field double to right field to tag Clay Holmes for the go-ahead run in the ninth.
Closer Kenley Jansen then battled back to shut the door on the Yankees, escaping in the bottom of the inning after giving up a leadoff double to Greg Allen that nearly left the yard.
In between Turner’s heroics came a close call that almost handed the lead to the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa aggressively raced around from second base to attempt to score on a Volpe single when Rob Refsnyder slipped in left field. Refsnyder hit cutoff man Trevor Story, who threw Kiner-Falefa out at the plate as Connor Wong blocked the runner and got the tag down. Kiner-Falefa was originally ruled safe but the call was overturned after a lengthy replay review; it was also ruled Wong didn’t block the plate.
The ball was flying out on a beautiful day in the Bronx as the teams combined for five homers. Rafael Devers started the barrage with a solo shot off Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt in the first, good for his 29th of the season. Kyle Higashioka answered with a solo shot off Nick Pivetta in the third. After the Red Sox took a 2-1 lead when Devers scored on a Volpe throwing error in the sixth, Gleyber Torres tied things up by taking Pivetta deep in the bottom of the inning.
The Red Sox — momentarily — took a sizable lead in the seventh. After Reese McGuire and Devers (intentional) walked, Turner stepped to the plate with two outs and crushed a three-run shot off King to put Boston up, 5-2.
“Any time someone gets intentionally walked in front of you, it obviously feels a little bit better when you make a big swing right after that,” Turner said. “That one felt good.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that his decision to hit Devers in front of Turner — and not behind him like he had for most of the season — was for situations like the one that arose in the seventh.
“That’s the reason we switched the lineup,” Cora said. “If they’re gonna walk Raffy, they’ve got Turner. We’re gonna keep doing this. For the rest of the season, we’ll do it the other way around. Early in the season it was Raffy behind him. Now it’s like, ‘OK, you know what? If you’re gonna walk Raffy, you go after Turner.’ And he’s a good one.”
That advantage didn’t last long, though. John Schreiber entered for Boston and allowed a leadoff single to Harrison Bader, then walked Billy McKinney before Volpe drew the Yankees back even again with an opposite-field three-run homer.
The bottom of the ninth didn’t come without drama. Jansen allowed a leadoff double to Allen that glanced off the top of the right field wall, then hit D.J. LeMahieu with a pitch. Jansen then came back to strike out Aaron Judge and Torres before getting Ben Rortvedt to fly out to center to end the game.
“That had a real playoff feel, especially in those last three innings, the back and forth,” Turner said. “The fans were into it tonight and it was good to get that win.”