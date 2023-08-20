MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

NEW YORK — Justin Turner’s lingering heel injury hasn’t stopped him from continuing to deliver in big spots for the Red Sox.

Turner hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and a game-winning RBI double in the ninth Sunday as the Red Sox finished off a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a dramatic 6-5 win in the back-and-forth series finale in the Bronx.