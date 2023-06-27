The annual Futures Game, which takes place next month in Seattle, three days before MLB’s All-Star Game, will have a distinctly Red Sox component to it.
Lefty starter Shane Drohan and infielder Nick Yorke were added to the American League roster late Monday, joining shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who was announced earlier in the day.
That gives the Red Sox three participants in the game, more than any organization in the AL. Eight other organizations had two players chosen, but only Boston had three.
Drohan, 24, who left his last start over the weekend because of cramping, is 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA since being promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Before that, he began the year 5-0 with a 1.32 at Double-A Portland. Drohan was a fifth-round selection out of Florida State in the 2021 draft.
Yorke, 21, was a first-round selection for the Sox in 2020. At Portland this year, he’s slashing .286/.377/.475 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games, mostly at second base, and has rebounded nicely from an injury-filled 2022 season.
As part of the AL coaching staff, three former Red Sox players will take part: Mike Cameron will serve as third base coach, with Jamie Moyer as the pitching coach and Dave Valle as the bench coach.
Dalbec sent back down
Four days after calling him up, the Red Sox sent Bobby Dalbec back down to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Dalbec was the roster casualty for Alex Verdugo’s activation from bereavement list and was optioned to Triple-A before Boston’s matchup against the Marlins at Fenway Park. The move ended a quick tenure in the majors for the corner infielder, who received just one plate appearance during the club’s three-game weekend series against the White Sox.
Verdugo was hitting third Tuesday night after missing the last four games to attend services for his late grandmother in Minnesota.
Dalbec has been limited to 10 major league games in three stints so far this season and has hit just .167 (2-for-12) in that span.
Over the weekend, he entered as a pinch-runner in Saturday’s loss and then started Sunday before being lifted for pinch-hitter Triston Casas after just one at-bat.
Dalbec has torn up Triple-A throughout the year, as he owns a .296 average with 18 homers, 42 RBIs and a 1.051 OPS in 54 games for Worcester. He is not a natural fit for Boston’s roster because the team is committed to Casas starting at first base with Justin Turner cycling in against left-handed starters.
A career .231 hitter with 45 homers in 283 major league games, Dalbec seems like a prime trade candidate who would benefit from a change of scenery. Because he has minor league options, though, the Red Sox can hold on to him for nothing and preserve some positional depth in the form of a player who has plenty of major league experience since debuting in 2020.
