ARLINGTON, Texas — Brett Phillips, understandably, had a lot to be excited about Saturday night.
The single he hit to centerfield with two outs in the ninth inning that led to the Rays’ wild 8-7 walkoff win — scoring two thanks to a Dodgers error — in the World Series is now a part of baseball history. And made things even again at 2-2 between the Rays and Dodgers.
For Phillips, acquired in an August trade who had only a limited role so far, it was special in many ways.
Starting with getting the opportunity.
Phillips entered the game in the eighth inning to pinch-run for Ji-Man Choi. Given his primary role as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, and knowing that was why he was added to the Series roster after being inactive for the American League Championship Series, he didn’t know if he’d even get to hit in the ninth.
When Phillips came in from right field, field coordinator Paul Hoover told him he would be up fifth, which Phillips figured could lead to an interesting opportunity as the Rays were down one. Then he said Hoover told him something else.
“Paul Hoover comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, you’re gonna win this game.’ Like, he called it,” Phillips said. “And I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”
Phillips went into the cage and took five to 10 swings off a lefty thrower and waited to see how the inning unfolded, as Kevin Kiermaier reached on a broken-bat single with one out and Randy Arozarena drew a patient walk.
The Rays had already used 21 players. All position players but backup catcher Michael Perez were already in the game. So it was up to Phillips, who joked that Cash “was probably like ‘Oh no, we’ve got to go to the last guy on the bench,’” but actually had plenty of confidence.
“I credit to all those guys before me, but for myself, having this unrelenting belief that I was going to come in and help a team win and do a job like I’m asked, that’s why we’re here,” Phillips said. “We’re major-league baseball players. We wouldn’t be here if we couldn’t do that.”
The single got Kiermaier home. Arozarena eventually scored as Dodgers centerfielder Chris Taylor bobbled the ball, Arozarena fell between third and home, Dodgers catcher Will Smith missed the relay throw, and Arozarena made it to the plate.
Phillips, a St. Petersburg, Fla., native, had his wife and some family in the stands at Globe Life Field to see Saturday’s drama, but he couldn’t visit with them afterward since they aren’t in the team’s quarantine bubble. He expected a long night on his phone, talking with them, texting with Tampa-based agent Tom O’Connell and returning the countless number of messages he got.
“I don’t know if I’m going to sleep, getting back to all the people that have messaged me because that’ll be the first thing I do,” Phillips said. “Obviously they take the time to watch me and support me. I’m big on thanking them along the way so I’ll definitely do that first. And it’s going to be tough. It’s gonna be tough getting to sleep tonight.”