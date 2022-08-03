J.D. Martinez was seemingly joking, but there was some truth to what he said.
In the moments after Christian Vázquez was traded across the field on Monday shortly before the Red Sox began a series with the Houston Astros, Martinez noted the irony of the situation.
“We were like, he just sat through all our hitters’ meetings and now he’s going over there to catch against us,” Martinez said.
Wednesday, Vázquez made his first start behind the plate for the Astros against his former team and the Red Sox were promptly silenced.
Vázquez, obviously, wasn’t in the Red Sox’ hitters’ meetings on Wednesday, but his strong familiarity with their lineup probably didn’t hurt. Astros starter José Urquidy pitched seven dominant shutout innings on a rough day for the Red Sox, whose health issues continued as they lost rookie pitcher Brayan Bello to an injury in a 6-1 loss at Minute Maid Park.
After back-to-back one-run victories to win their first series since June, the Red Sox fell back to Earth as they couldn’t complete the sweep and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a last-minute call to have Rich Hill start instead of Bello. Hill was returning from the injured list after a month away. Bello was originally supposed to start, but Cora planned to have Bello piggyback Hill in an effort to reset the bullpen.
It didn’t work out that way.
Hill was lit up over just three innings in which he gave up four runs on six hits, including a two-run homer from Astros newcomer Trey Mancini. Bello took over in the fourth, but he recorded only two outs before feeling discomfort after throwing a pitch. After a quick visit from Cora and the trainer, Bello left the game. He was later diagnosed with a left groin strain.
Urquidy (10-4) matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter en route to reaching double-digit wins in a season for the first time in his four-year MLB career.
Jose Altuve went 4-for-4, Mancini homered in his second at-bat since being traded to Houston from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, and Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker added two hits apiece for the Astros, who avoided getting swept for the second time since the All-Star break.
Xander Bogaerts homered in the ninth to prevent the shutout, and Reese McGuire had two hits in his first game for Boston since he was traded from the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Urquidy retired the first 13 batters in order before Alex Verdugo was hit by a pitch with one out in the fifth. McGuire then broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the sixth, but Urquidy eventually stranded runners on second and third.