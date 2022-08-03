MLB: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Houston catcher Christian Vazquez celebrates with reliever Will Smith after Vazquez’ new team, the Astros, beat his old team, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

J.D. Martinez was seemingly joking, but there was some truth to what he said.

In the moments after Christian Vázquez was traded across the field on Monday shortly before the Red Sox began a series with the Houston Astros, Martinez noted the irony of the situation.