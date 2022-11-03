Shortly after the end of the regular season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected his entire coaching staff back in 2023. It appears the club has taken a step to retain its most famous coach.

Longtime Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who is now the club’s game-planning coordinator, has signed a new three-year contract to remain on the staff, his wife, Catherine, announced on Twitter on Wednesday. The Red Sox usually keep details of coaching contracts quiet but had some pending free agents on their staff and intended to retain them with new deals.