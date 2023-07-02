MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

After losing 16 of 19 games to the Toronto Blue Jays last year, the Red Sox have turned the tables on their division rivals this season.

When the Blue Jays came to Fenway in May, the Red Sox greeted them with a four-game sweep. On Sunday in Toronto, Boston capped off its visit to the Great White North by winning 5-4 to sweep the Blue Jays again.