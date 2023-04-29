MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Rafael Devers rounds the bases after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning against Cleveland on Saturday at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo’s opposite-field RBI single got past the drawn-in infield and gave the Red Sox an 8-7 walkoff victory at Fenway Park on Saturday.

It was Boston’s third walkoff win of the season.