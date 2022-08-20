MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Michael Wacha prepares to throw a first-inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

 Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Wacha threw 5 2/3 shutout innings to help the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

Wacha (8-1) surrendered four hits, struck out four and walked one in the second game of the three-game series.