MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha threw six shutout innings against his former team and Rougned Odor and Matt Carpenter combined to drive in every run Sunday afternoon as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-0 to salvage a win in the finale of a three-game series.

Wacha extended his scoreless innings streak to 15 as the win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Padres, who won for only the third time in 14 games.