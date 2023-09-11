BOSTON — The expansion of major league rosters in September represents a chance for prospects to get introduced to the big leagues.
The Red Sox have a few such players — led by outfielder Wilyer Abreu and infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela — and they’re getting a decent amount of playing time as the Sox play out the string for the 2023 season.
But for teams, it can be a tough time to evaluate rookies. The games don’t have the same intensity as they did earlier in the year. And it’s easy to get too high on a player’s performance in the closing weeks, or, conversely, get down on a player who struggles in his debut. Dustin Pedroia is just one of many who enjoyed a long successful major league career in the majors, but not before struggling mightily in his first month.
“And Triston (Casas), right?” reminded manager Alex Cora. “He wasn’t great (last September) and he’s really good (now).”
So, what are benefits for the players who are promoted to their parent club in the closing weeks of a season.
“Just to get the repetitions, it means a lot,” said Cora. “I know how it works. Just being around us, that matters, too. The way they prepare, the way we prepare, which is very similar to what Chad (Tracy, Worcester manager) is doing down there and (Chad Epperson) at Double A. But this is different at the big league level. (It’s important to) be a good teammate, get to know the guys that are here, get to know the clubbies and the trainers and everything that goes into this operation.
“I think that’s important, so that when we get to spring training next year, they’ll be ready. And some of them are going to have a chance to be with us from Day 1. So have a good offseason, be ready for it, we’ll give them goals and we’ll go from there.”
But for now, there’s knowledge and experience to be gained, even if the Sox aren’t playing meaningful games. And Red Sox evaluators are taking note of what they see.
“They’re facing good pitching,” said Cora. “We’re playing teams ahead of us and they’re shooting for something else. The Rays, we’ve got Toronto, Texas, who are right near us. We still have Baltimore and then the Rays again. That’s always good, because that’s the pitching (the rookies) are going to face, if they stay healthy and they’re part of this, the rest of their career.”
Cora acknowledged that he’s not reading too much into the final 20 or so games.
“From my end,” he said, “I just let them be and understand that at one point, Abreu’s going to slump, right? If he doesn’t, good for us. Rafaela will chase a few pitches and we know that. And (Valdez) will struggle defensively at certain times. And we know that. We’ve just got to get them better and give them their information so, on a daily basis, they’re prepared for it.
“But overall, The Three Amigos (along with Enmanuel Valdez) — that’s what they call them down there, I guess — are really good. They’re showing up early, working with (the training staff), working with their coaches. And then in the dugout, they’ve been great — watching the game, talking the game. There are certain details from a manager’s standpoint I want them to do, baserunning-wise or preparation-wise. But that’s part of the equation. But so far, it’s been good, it’s been fun.”