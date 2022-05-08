Dallas Keuchel enjoyed his best start of the season and Jose Abreu belted a key two-run double on Sunday afternoon as the visiting Chicago White Sox edged the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, to complete a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.
Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one. Chicago extended its winning streak to six games and pushed Boston’s losing streak to five.
There was drama in the ninth inning when Boston’s J.D. Martinez led off with a double off the wall in left field off Jose Ruiz. But with two outs, rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa came in and retired pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki on a fly ball to center field for his first MLB save.
The White Sox turned to Sousa because closer Liam Hendriks had five saves in six days.
Keuchel kept the Red Sox off the board until the sixth inning. Rafael Devers, who had three hits, singled and scored on Martinez’s RBI groundout. With two outs, Christian Vazquez’s run-scoring single trimmed Chicago’s advantage to one run.
Chicago’s bullpen threw three shutout innings. In the eighth inning, right-hander Matt Foster struck out Trevor Story, Devers and Xander Bogaerts in order.
Shortly before Sunday morning’s first pitch, Michael Wacha — who had won his previous three starts — was scratched and placed on the injured list with left intercostal irritaion. Tanner Houck took the ball instead, and the losing continued.
Houck gave up three runs in the third inning, and despite six shutout innings from the bullpen, that was enough to sink the Red Sox again.
The Red Sox are 10-19 after exactly one month of baseball, leading the American League in losses.
All the runs the White Sox needed came in the third inning. Reese McGuire singled to open the inning and scored on Leury Garcia’s RBI single, and Abreu laced a two-run, two-out double to left.
Houck (2-3) was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings.
The game was delayed 20 minutes with one out in the fourth inning due to an umpire injury. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa was struck in the mask by a Jake Burger foul ball. Shaken, he was tended to by the medical staff before first base umpire Marty Foster replaced Kulpa behind the plate.
Information from Field Level Media and the Boston Herald was used in this report.