Yankee Stadium is the place that Garrett Whitlock dreamed of someday pitching since the day the Yankees made him their 18th-round pick in the 2017 draft.
That remained the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow while Whitlock was impressing as a Yankees prospect in rookie ball, then low-A, high-A and Double-A. And nothing changed goal-wise when he was thrown a curveball in 2019 and suddenly had to deal with a pitcher’s worst living nightmare: Tommy John surgery.
Too bad for the Yankees they didn’t see this through because look at the 6-foot-5, 190-pound rookie now.
Exposed by the Yankees for last December’s Rule 5 Draft, Whitlock was picked fourth overall by the Red Sox, and ever since he’s been pitching like Yankees general manager Brian Cashman should be eating crow for giving up on this youngster, who has a 1.63 ERA in 15 outings.
Whitlock made it to the Yankee Stadium pitching mound for the first time on Saturday night, and he did his thing again, working 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 7-3 Red Sox victory. As an added prize, he picked up his first big-league win.
“That’s how life works and how baseball is,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We were joking with him. He was going to pitch at the Stadium at one point in his career and it just happens to be with us. And he was outstanding. His velocity was a tick up. I bet he was very pumped. He was amazing.”
Whitlock, who turns 25 on June 11, entered his first Yankees-Red Sox game in a big spot. Boston had just scored three in the top of the sixth to pull ahead 3-2, then in the bottom of the inning Aaron Judge’s walk and Gio Urshela’s double put the tying run and go-ahead runs in scoring position with one down.
That’s when Cora called on Whitlock to replace starter Eduardo Rodriguez.
“I think the situation helped me kind of focus just on the game,” Whitlock said. “If I would have let other things dictate, it could have gotten bad. So I was just focused on getting outs there.”
The Yanks promptly tied the game when Gleyber Torres hit a 1-2 pitch for a sacrifice fly to right, but Whitlock kept the game tied by striking out Chris Gittens with the tying run on third base.
“He had Gleyber with two strikes right away, the sac fly … we’ll take that,” Cora said. “Then the strikeout.”
With the game still tied 3-3, Whitlock came back out to pitch a scoreless seventh that started with Miguel Andujar caught looking and ended with Clint Frazier rolling into a 6-4-3 double play after Gary Sanchez reached on an infield single. Along the way, Whitlock mixed in a couple fastballs that were clocked at a season-best 98 mph along with his nasty slider and sinker.
Whitlock became the pitcher of record when Boston scored four in the seventh to pull ahead 7-3, then he picked up his first win when three other relievers got the final six outs.
“It just happened to be against the Yankees, but glad to get the win,” Whitlock said.
The Red Sox are contending in the AL East this year with a 35-23 record after finishing last in 2020 with a 24-36 mark, and Whitlock has been a big part of their improved bullpen, initially but not for long as a long reliever. Since his first outing, he’s only entered games that were tied or Boston was ahead.
“We put (Whitlock) in a tough spot the other day with the bases loaded against the Houston Astros,” Cora said. “The fact that he’s been pitching in high-leverage situations, he’s growing. He’s learning. This kid since day one has been great for us and I keep saying we’re very proud of him.”
Whitlock says he’s having the time of his life having success as a big leaguer after having Tommy John surgery in 2019 and then rehabbing in 2020 while minor-league baseball was shut down due to COVID.
“I’m living the dream every day,” Whitlock said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m (at Yankee Stadium) or where I’m at. It’s such a privilege to be (in the majors) and I’m so grateful.”