MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Astros catcher Christian Vazquez talks to teammates in the dugout before Game 1 of the ALDS.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, who suited up for the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night, has a legitimate shot at receiving a second World Series ring. That’s about the only silver lining in what has generally been a dismal stint in Houston since he was traded there Aug. 1.

Vázquez was Boston’s primary catcher for a half-decade but has been relegated to backup duty behind the light-hitting Martín Maldonado in Houston. He started just 23 of the Astros’ 58 final regular season games at catcher and sat behind Maldonado for all three of the club’s ALDS games against the Mariners. He’s on the bench to start Game 1 against the Yankees, too.