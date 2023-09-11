BOSTON — With James Paxton’s season over due to a knee injury, right-hander Nick Pivetta has joined the Red Sox’s rotation for the rest of the season.
Pivetta started the year in the starting five before being demoted to the bullpen in mid-May, then became a dominant bullpen force for most of the summer. In recent weeks, he has served a hybrid starter/reliever role, starting four of the six games he has pitched in since July 31. In the final three weeks of the season, he’ll exclusively be used as a starter.
Manager Alex Cora believes the move back to the rotation is well-earned by Pivetta, who owns a 3.62 ERA in 77 innings dating back to May 21, which was his first bullpen appearance of the season. The right-hander has struggled recently (5.97 ERA since Aug. 1) after posting a 1.88 ERA mark in 16 outings from May 28 to July 31.
“That’s good for him,” Cora said. “He has been solid throughout and we’ll give him every chance to start every five days.”
Pivetta’s chance to start again comes at the expense of Paxton, who was placed on the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s game due to right knee inflammation. His season is all but over. The left-hander, who was rocked for six runs in 1⅓ innings in a blowout loss to the Royals on Sept. 1, was skipped the next time through the rotation.
“He’s been barking for a little bit,” said manager Alex Cora. “We tried to push him back to see if he can bounce back but I don’t think it makes sense to push him. First things first: the player. He’s been through so much in his career that at this point where we’re at, it doesn’t make sense. We’ll just put him on the IL, get another arm here and keep moving forward.”
Paxton’s season ends after 19 starts. He went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 96 innings. After missing the first six weeks of the season due to hamstring strain he suffered in spring training, Paxton made his Red Sox debut on May 12 and pitched very well in the first half of the season, posting a 2.73 ERA before July 15. He struggled to a 7.62 ERA in his last six starts.
For much of the summer, Paxton was Boston’s best pitcher. He is set to hit free agency after the winter but could return to the Red Sox on a short-term contract.
“It was good,” Cora said of Paxton’s season. “I think the medical staff did an outstanding job the last two years to get him to the point where he was one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. Toward the end, his mechanics were off. The breaking ball, he lost, and he became a one-dimensional pitcher.
“Very proud of him. He was amazing. We’ll see what happens in the future.”
Pivetta and Tanner Houck were scheduled to start on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Yankees.
Chris Sale is a candidate to pitch Thursday’s series finale if he bounces back from his Saturday start.