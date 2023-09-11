BOSTON — With James Paxton’s season over due to a knee injury, right-hander Nick Pivetta has joined the Red Sox’s rotation for the rest of the season.

Pivetta started the year in the starting five before being demoted to the bullpen in mid-May, then became a dominant bullpen force for most of the summer. In recent weeks, he has served a hybrid starter/reliever role, starting four of the six games he has pitched in since July 31. In the final three weeks of the season, he’ll exclusively be used as a starter.