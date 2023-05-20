MLB: Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts thought he’d be in Boston for his entire career.

It was a sentiment he expressed frequently during his Red Sox days. Even after he decided to test free agency last fall, he still held out hope that the franchise he’d been with since he was 16 years old would come through at the eleventh hour.