SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts thought he’d be in Boston for his entire career.
It was a sentiment he expressed frequently during his Red Sox days. Even after he decided to test free agency last fall, he still held out hope that the franchise he’d been with since he was 16 years old would come through at the eleventh hour.
Then, the Padres made him an offer he couldn’t refuse: 11 years, $280 million. Over $100 million more than the Red Sox’s final offer.
With his former team in town for the weekend, reflecting was unavoidable, so hours before Friday night’s series opener, he sat in his new home dugout and talked about preparing to face the organization he’d long thought he’d be a part of until the day he decided not to play anymore.
Then, he admitted that seeds of doubt about his future in Boston began to take root in his mind long before he opted out of his contract last November.
“I don’t know the date, but somewhere in March (2022),” the 30-year-old shortstop said, a bit wistfully. “You never know what happens at the end of the year, but yeah, somewhere around that time.”
It’s not hard to connect the dots to the Red Sox signing free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, which happened on March 23, 2022.
“(Spring training is) where the thought starts coming in of like, ‘Hey, you know, now you know where they’re at, you know, in their minds, their plans, their whatever,” he said. “That’s when you kind of had a better idea, I would say,” though he still held out hope they’d come to a resolution when the season ended. “You never know until it really happens,” he added.
But what had already happened was the Story signing, and though the team maintained that the former Colorado Rockies infielder was there to play second base, it was also clearly a backup plan for Bogaerts’ potential departure, and one created before even attempting to discuss how they might prevent him from opting out. It sent a message that they were prepared for him to leave, and were more focused on replacing him than convincing him to stay.
Bogaerts reportedly felt the whole situation was a “slap in the face,” especially because he had just helped the Red Sox entice Story.
Only after giving Story his six-year, $140 million contract (the seventh-richest in franchise history) did the Red Sox turn around and lowball their homegrown star. To add insult to injury, their first offer was only an additional year and $30 million added onto his ongoing contract.
Though the decision to opt out was Bogaerts’s, it was helped along by a team that had shown they didn’t seem to value him as much as Story, a free agent who played the same position, but without Bogaerts’s proven postseason experience and whose numbers on the road were significantly worse than at his former home field, the hitters’ paradise known as Coors Field. Nor as much as several teams did when Bogaerts officially decided to test free agency and received multiple offers of at least $200 million.
Bogaerts is happy in San Diego, but does miss Boston. “Not the weather,” he said. Asked what he misses most, he was quick to say, “Obviously, the fans.”
When the teams took the field on Friday evening, he’d flip the switch. He’d already gone out for breakfast with Alex Cora and had dinner with Rafael Devers, but “maybe an hour before game time,” he’d prepare to face them and try to beat them.
Bogaerts left Boston having played more games at shortstop than any of his predecessors in franchise history. His name is sprinkled throughout the club’s all-time leaderboards, and helped bring home two of the four gleaming trophies won this century. He’s this generation’s Bobby Doerr, nicknamed the “Silent Captain” by teammate Ted Williams for his noble, underrated contributions and leadership.
Ironic that Bogaerts’s absence is loudly felt.