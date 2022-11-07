MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Xander Bogaerts made perhaps the easiest decision of his career on Monday when he officially opted out of his team-friendly contract with the Red Sox to become a free agent for the first time.

Bogaerts, 30, has been the most productive offensive shortstop in baseball for the last five years. Since 2018, his .880 OPS is far and away the best among qualified MLB shortstops, while he was also a Gold Glove finalist this year for his consistent work on defense.