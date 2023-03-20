MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays Workouts

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, left, and bench coach Don Mattingly participate in spring workouts at the Blue Jays complex in Dunedin, Florida, last month.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

DUNEDIN, Fla. — There is a whole new air of professionalism around the Blue Jays this spring, and right in the middle of it is a guy who couldn’t look more out of place in a royal blue and white Toronto uniform with the red Canadian maple leaf logo on the front than Donald Arthur Mattingly.

I caught up with “Donnie Baseball” conducting infield drills on one of the back fields of the Blue Jays’ minor league complex the other day, and as I approached him, he smiled, knowing what I was going to ask him.