MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox DH Justin Turner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of Friday's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

 Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and host Boston Red Sox was rained out, and the teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday.

Game 1 will be played at 1:35 p.m. with the nightcap set for 7:10 p.m. local time.