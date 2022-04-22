The Toronto Blue Jays are the real deal. Led by homegrown standouts like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and others, the Blue Jays have emerged as a powerhouse and entered the season a popular pick to win the World Series.
But long before they established themselves in the majors, many of Toronto's top contributors came up together in the minor leagues. That journey included a stop in our backyard, where a few years ago local residents got an up close preview of what was to come.
Guerrero, Bichette and Biggio were three of the top players on the 2018 New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Blue Jays' Double-A affiliate based out of nearby Manchester, N.H. That year's Fisher Cats enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in club history, winning the Eastern League title while ranking among the top drawing Double-A franchises in baseball with an average of 5,065 fans per game.
Given some of the names involved, it's not hard to see why.
Big league pedigree
As the sons of former big league stars, Guerrero, Bichette and Biggio all had uncommon name recognition even as minor leaguers and quickly proved they had the talent to live up to the expectations.
But they weren't the only ones, as the club featured a total of 27 players who would one day make the majors, including current Jays closer Jordan Romano, infielder Santiago Espinal and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who made a brief cameo before getting called up to Triple-A.
"We had a great group that year," said Bichette, the son of former Red Sox outfielder Dante Bichette. "A lot of special memories."
Guerrero in particular was a superstar, showing off the elite talent that would one day help him become among the best baseball players on the planet. That summer he terrorized opposing pitchers to post a .402 average and 1.120 OPS while hitting 14 home runs with 21 walks against 27 strikeouts over 61 games. Unsurprisingly, he was called up to Triple-A by late July and by the following spring was in the majors.
Yet even after Guerrero moved up, the Fisher Cats never skipped a beat.
Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer and longtime Houston Astros star Craig Biggio, finished as the Eastern League MVP after posting 26 home runs with 99 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 100 walks and an .887 OPS.
Bichette posted 43 doubles, and once the postseason began the Fisher Cats swept their way through the playoffs to win the club's first title in seven years.
"In our opinion we were the best minor league team out there, so we went out there every single day and knew we should win every game," Biggio said. "With the amount of talent that we have here in the big leagues, it's a similar mindset just knowing how good we were back then and how good we are now."
Good memories of Manchester
While the players were so consumed by baseball that they didn't have much time to get out and explore the scenery, all three said they enjoyed their time in the Granite State. The experience with the Fisher Cats helped mold them into the players they are today, and they appreciated how quickly they were embraced by the hometown fans.
"Everybody loved playing there," Guerrero said.
Nowadays when Blue Jays stars return to New England, they come as the opposition. The Blue Jays are expected to be among the toughest challengers the Red Sox will face this season, and between this week's series in Boston and next week's in Toronto the two sides will have a chance to set the tone for the season early.
Yet while it's been nearly 30 years since the Jays have won a World Series title, this group already has shown the faithful in Manchester that they know how to win. Now they hope to draw from that formative year and prove they can do it again at the highest level.
"We're confident in our ability to win, but this is a different level," Bichette said. "So we've got to go out there and continue to work as hard as we can and play as hard as we can. We're confident in our ability but we've got to go out there and do it."
