MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Boston's Masataka Yoshida is greeted in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field.

 David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Masataka Yoshida clubbed a grand slam and Kutter Crawford logged six shutout innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the host Chicago Cubs 11-5 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Yoshida also singled and smacked a two-run triple to finish with six RBIs. He has now recorded multiple hits in nine of his last 10 games.