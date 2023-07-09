MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Masataka Yoshida rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at Fenway Park. The homer stood as the game-winner as the Red Sox prevailed, 4-3.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida may not be going to the MLB All-Star Game, but there’s no denying the impact the Japanese standout has made since joining the Red Sox.

Look no further than his performance on Sunday.