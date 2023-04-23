MLB: Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

It seemed like it was going to be another one of those frustrating days.

The Red Sox squandered a few early scoring chances, let the Brewers hang around, and eventually gave up the lead after Kaleb Ort walked three in the seventh and allowed the go-ahead run to score on a wild pitch. Given how good Milwaukee’s bullpen has been you’d have been forgiven for flipping over to the Bruins game, because clearly this one was over.