Youkilis

YOUKILIS in 2011

In 2022, NESN used a rotating cast of color analysts on Red Sox broadcasts alongside Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. In 2023, many of the same voices will return alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien.

After making his booth debut last year, Kevin Youkilis is expected to be NESN’s primary color analyst on Red Sox broadcasts in 2023 and will do about half of the network’s games, according to multiple sources.