Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 discussing potential alliance Field Level Media Aug 14, 2021 The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are discussing an alliance that will include scheduling and legislation, according to The Athletic.The report says ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff have been talking for multiple weeks.There is no timeline for when the alliance could be finalized and announced.The alliance is a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.The Big 12 is not being considered for the alliance. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Kliavkoff met last week.