Defensive end Nick Bosa agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.
Per reports, the deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed. The $34 million average annual salary eclipsed the $31.7 million average of Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Bosa and brother Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers are the sons of former Keene High and Boston College star John Bosa. The elder Bosa also played in parts of three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Nick Bosa was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and earned his third Pro Bowl selection with a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He was third in quarterback pressures with 58.
Bosa, 25, also had 51 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games (all starts) last season. He has totaled 43 sacks, 156 tackles and eight forced fumbles in 51 career games (49 starts) with the 49ers.
Chiefs’ Kelce has bone bruise
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his knee following an injury in Tuesday’s practice.
Kelce did not practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Week 1, per the team’s first official injury report of the season. There is no timetable for his return to action.
The four-time All-Pro has not missed a game due to injury since his rookie year in 2013, a streak that could be in jeopardy when the defending champion Chiefs kick off the NFL season against the visiting Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
Kelce was officially listed as a limited participant at practice Tuesday, when teammates said he hyperextended his knee during a red-zone installation drill.
Noah Gray likely would get the nod at tight end if Kelce is unable to play.
Gray, 24, had 28 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown in 17 games (eight starts) last season.
Cards to start Dobbs at QB
Josh Dobbs, who has been with the team for less than two weeks, is expected to be the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback in Week 1 vs. the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Rookie Clayton Tune will be QB2 for the opener.
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been coy about who would start Sunday, thinking that by keeping the Commanders guessing it gives the 7-point underdogs a competitive advantage.
The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season..
The Cardinals acquired Dobbs from Cleveland on Aug. 24.
Since then, Arizona cut veteran Colt McCoy, starter of 36 career NFL games, while Tune, a 2023 fifth-round selection, made the team.
The Cardinals’ decision to add a veteran quarterback comes as Kyler Murray continues to rehab from ACL surgery on his right knee. The former No. 1 overall pick tore his ACL on Dec. 12 last season.