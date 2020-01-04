Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and longtime Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis were scheduled to interview with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, according to multiple outlets.
The Cowboys don’t officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett’s contract expires on Jan. 14 and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with previous head coaching experience.
McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.
He was fired by the Packers on Dec. 2, 2018, after the team dropped to 4-7-1 during his 13th season at the helm in Green Bay. He finished with a 125-77-2 regular-season record while going 10-8 in the postseason, including a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.
McCarthy’s Packers twice knocked Garrett’s Cowboys out of the playoffs, winning divisional-round games on Jan. 11, 2015 (26-21 at Lambeau Field) and Jan. 15, 2017 (34-31 at AT&T Stadium).
Lewis, 61, coached the Bengals for 16 seasons and compiled a 131-122-3 record with seven playoff appearances (0-7 record) from 2003-18.
Cincinnati fired Lewis after a 6-10 season in 2018 and hired Zac Taylor.
Lewis spent the 2019 season as a special advisor to head coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State.
Giants eye Bienemy
The New York Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coaching position on Saturday.
Bieniemy, 50, met with team president John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams in Kansas City. Bieniemy has worked on coach Andy Reid’s staff for seven seasons, the last two as offensive coordinator, although Reid calls the plays.
Two target Stefanski
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Stefanski, 37, was a finalist for the position last year in Cleveland.