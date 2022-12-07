MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge walks back to the dugout after striking out during a game last season Judge has agreed to a nine-year deal with the Yankees, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

 usa today sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees agreed to a $360 million deal following waves of speculation the free agent slugger was on his way to San Francisco.

According to multiple reports Wednesday, Judge and the Yankees are finalizing the framework of the contract that keeps the American League MVP from shedding his pinstripes and returning home to play for the Giants.