MLS: Austin FC at New England Revolution

The reign of New England Revolution interim coach Richie Williams did not last long. 

 Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Amid reports of turmoil inside the club, the New England Revolution named Clint Peay their new interim head coach on Tuesday evening.

Peay replaces Richie Williams, who had served as interim coach for several weeks in the wake of an investigation that led to suspended head coach Bruce Arena resigning Saturday.