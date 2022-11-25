Brazil celebrates

Brazil celebrates one of its second-half goals against Serbia on Thursday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

LUSAIL, Qatar - Just when you might sit there and start to wonder if the idea of Brazil exceeds the reality, if the anticipation of beautiful soccer often seems to fade to the sight of a grind, the Brazilians might remind you they're always capable of something that'll make your eyes just about pop out of your head.

That's what happened Thursday night, when the goal of this nascent World Cup graced Lusail Stadium two days after the upset of the ages did likewise. Where on Tuesday there had been Saudi Arabia over Argentina, now there came the spectacle on 73 minutes in Brazil over Serbia. It cemented Brazil's 2-0 opening win. It came from Richarlison, the 25-year-old who has been doing a lot of scoring lately. It made people gasp and maybe even holler involuntarily.