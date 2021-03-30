WHETHER he was interested or not, former Exeter High School tight end Hunter Long listened patiently as the reporter relayed the story.
Following Exeter’s loss to Goffstown in the 2015 NHIAA Division I championship game, an email arrived in a Union Leader inbox that poked fun at Exeter’s run-based offense, Long was told. The sender, clearly a “football expert,” called Exeter’s mix of Straight-T and Wing-T antiquated, and was adamant that no college coach would even bother to look at Exeter’s skill-position players.
In short, the sender couldn’t have been more wrong.
Long, a senior on that Exeter team, not only earned numerous Division I scholarship offers, he’s expected to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be held from April 29 to May 1.
Long graduated from Boston College in December and left his final season of eligibility on the table to declare for the draft. One draft guide lists him as the No. 4 tight end available, behind Kyle Pitts (Florida), Pat Freiermuth (Penn State) and Brevin Jordan (Miami-Fla.). Some projections have him being selected as early as the third round.
Long, 22, was measured at 6-foot-5, and weighed 254 pounds during BC’s Pro Day, which was held Friday. In the age of COVID, it was the first time NFL personnel types could see Long — and other BC players with pro potential — in person. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was among those who attended the event.
“I thought Pro Day went really well for me,” Long said. “It was a pretty important day for me in my draft process. My two big goals going in were to show my speed in the 40 and to do well in the field drills. I feel like I was able to accomplish both of those.”
Long’s Pro Day results:
Bench press: Did not participate
Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.63 and 4.69 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.42
Three-cone drill: 7.41
“I think versatility is the key (with Long), and that’s something people kept asking me during (the Pro Day),” said BC coach Jeff Hafley, who worked as an assistant coach with four NFL teams before landing the BC job shortly after the 2019 season ended. “I think that’s very hard to find in the NFL. You get a guy who can run routes … a huge threat in the red zone. To me he’s a problem in the red zone.
“But then you also get a guy on first and second down who can line up as an inline tight end. You can move him around. You can put him in the backfield. You can split him out to create mismatches.
“He’s a brilliant, brilliant kid,” Hafley continued. “There’s not many people who will be able to pick up a scheme and a playbook as fast as he will. I think he’s going to be one of the safest picks in the draft, because I think he’ll play for a long, long time. He’ll be a pro. He’ll do everything right and he’s going to have a lot of production.”
Long agreed that versatility is his No. 1 strength. He said he benefited from playing in two very different offenses while in college. Former BC head coach Steve Addazio liked to emphasize the run game, and the Eagles attacked through the air more under Hafley.
“To see the field under the old staff I had to be able to run block,” Long said. “This last season I had 90 targets for 57 catches and lined up at every possible position on the field, so I’ve really been asked to do everything a tight end can do.
“I take pride in being a well-rounded tight end and excelling at all aspects of the position. I also played special teams for three years at BC. I’ve done everything a tight end can be asked to do.”
Long caught 89 passes for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 games with the Eagles. He averaged 14.6 yards per reception during his three-year career, and met with all 32 NFL teams via Zoom while he was at the Senior Bowl in January.
“That was kind of like speed dating, 15-minute interviews per team,” he said. “These past couple weeks have been longer Zoom calls with different coaches of the teams and different scouts and different personnel.
“I’ve already met with the majority of the teams (a second time) and I have a ton more interviews scheduled. I believe I’ll end up meeting at least once with all of them, and a lot of them will be two or three times.”
Should have saved that email. Now seems like a good time to reply.