THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR has been one of achievement for Londonderry High School’s Colby Ramshaw.
Ramshaw helped the Londonderry football program win the 2021 Division I championship, and signed a National Letter of Intent in March to continue his football career at the University of New Hampshire. He has excelled as a member of Londonderry’s track and field team this spring, and will receive the prestigious Scholar-Athlete Award from the Joe Yukica Chapter of the National Football Foundation next month.
More recently, Ramshaw was the only athlete from New Hampshire to earn the National High School Strength Coaches’ Association All-American Award, which is presented annually to athletes who demonstrate outstanding achievement on and off the field with regard to strength and conditioning, athletic performance, academics and leadership.
Ramshaw, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end, will represent the East in this year’s CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Game, which will be played June 25 at Saint Anselm College.
• Former University of New Hampshire forward Andrew Poturalski won the American Hockey League’s John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s leading point-scorer for the 2021-22 season. Poturalski, who skates for the Chicago Wolves, also won the Sollenberger Trophy during the 2020-21 season.
Poturalski finished the 2021-22 regular season with 28 goals and 73 assists for 101 points in 71 games, and became the first AHL player in 12 years to collect at least 100 points in a season. He also became the fifth player to win back-to-back AHL scoring titles.
Poturalski was named a First Team AHL All-Star this season, and was the AHL Player of the Month for October. He was also selected as the AHL Player of the Week twice. Poturalski has 105 goals and 222 assists for 327 points in 370 AHL games. He was also the MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs, when he helped Charlotte win the league title.
In two seasons at UNH, he had 81 points (36 goals) in 77 games.
• A few years ago, the Union Leader published a story about the St. Joe’s (Maine) baseball team and how much of its success came from the program’s ability to attract good players from New Hampshire. Well, nothing has changed since then.
The Monks completed the Great Northeast Athletic Conference portion of their schedule with a 17-1 record this year and will be the No. 1 seed and host team for this weekend’s GNAC tournament. Thirteen players on the team’s 36-player roster are New Hampshire residents. That group includes infielder Jacob McGill (Derry), infielder Zach Miles (Concord), pitcher Matt Poff (Pelham), pitcher Matthew Bergeron (Salem), pitcher Brian Berthiaume (New Boston), pitcher Sean McDonough (Concord), outfielder Ryan Tessier (Concord) and pitcher/infielder Matt Thibault (Nashua).
Bergeron leads the team in wins with a 6-2 record, and Poff is 4-1 with a 1.82 ERA.
Rochester’s Drew Healy, an infielder, leads the team in hits (39) and home runs (five), and Rochester’s Ben Gravel, an outfielder, has a team-high 34 RBIs and also leads the Monks in stolen bases with 10. Both Healy and Gravel played at Spaulding High School.
The other New Hampshire players on the roster are infielder Logan Dee (Laconia), catcher Jonathan Dube (Rochester) and catcher Kaleb Witham (Somersworth).
• Former baseball players from Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial and Manchester West will be recognized before the Central-West vs. Memorial NHIAA baseball game at Gill Stadium on Friday night (7). Central-West formed a co-op team this season, so Friday’s contest will be the first time athletes from all three schools participate in the same game.
The pregame ceremony is expected to start around 6:15. Players who plan to attend are asked to email Ernie Yerrington (Central): ernie@thesportsmill.com; Dan Colburn (West): dcolburn@mansd.org; or Matthew D’Ambrosio (Memorial): dambrosio@rocketmail.com. The event will also feature a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will be used to buy baseball equipment.
• Wide receiver Heron Maurisseau is reportedly transferring from the University of Connecticut to UNH. Maurisseau caught eight passes for 71 yards in 12 games with UConn last season. He was a two-star recruit coming out of St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, N.Y., and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
• Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, a first baseman with the Spokane Indians, Colorado’s Class A affiliate in the Northwest League, entered the week ranked ninth in the league with a .297 batting average (19-for-64). His 19 hits include four doubles and two home runs. He has 14 RBIs in 19 games.
• Rhode Island College freshman first baseman Dan Trzepacz was named the Little East Baseball Rookie of the Week on Monday for his performance in the team’s four games last week. It’s the fourth time this spring that he has received this award.
Trzepacz, a Mont Vernon resident who attended Souhegan High School, batted .500 (7-for-14) with seven runs scored, seven hits, one double, one home run and three RBIs in the four games.
• The Manchester Central football team is looking for paid assistant coaches for the 2022 season. Anyone interested should contact Central coach Ryan Ray: rray@mansd.org.