THEY played four NHIAA championship basketball games at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday. There were many great plays and many great performances, but the most impressive thing these eyes saw that day occurred shortly after the Division I championship game ended.
The on-court celebration following Trinity’s 64-62 triumph over Goffstown was still taking place, and reporters were searching for Trinity guard Tyler Bike in the chaos. Bike, a sophomore guard, led Trinity with 23 points in the win, which was secured when he came up with a steal on Goffstown’s final possession.
Finally, Bike was spotted. He wasn’t celebrating with his team or the Trinity fans. He was picking up empty water bottles under and around the chairs that Trinity players used during the game. He spoke with the media only once those water bottles found their way to the trash.
“That’s the type of kid he is,” Trinity coach Keith Bike (Tyler’s father) said. “That’s why he’s good, to be honest with you. I’ll take a little bit of credit, but his mother and our family … his mother (Stephanie Schubert) and I are divorced, but we probably have to be the happiest divorced couple in the country because we know it’s about him and our older daughter (Keira). He’s taken it upon himself to be a good person first and foremost and I’m very proud of him.”
It’s worth noting that Bike is one of three sophomores who started for Trinity this season. The Pioneers had one senior in their starting lineup.
“I’m still a little shocked,” Keith Bike said. “A bunch of sophomores and one senior who plays a lot, with only two other seniors on our roster, I’ll be honest with you, I’m surprised. I thought we were going to be good going into this year. I didn’t think we were going to be this good.”
New era starts at Keene State
The Justin Blood era at Keene State College is scheduled to begin Sunday, when the Owls baseball team will open its season against Clark at Granger Field in Worcester, Mass. (weather permitting).
Blood, who grew up in Swanzey, spent the last 10 seasons as Hartford’s head coach, but accepted the Keene State job shortly after Hartford announced it was dropping its athletic programs from Division I to Division III.
Blood took over a Hartford program that won six games the previous season, but guided the Hawks to 31 wins in his third year. Hartford set a record for most victories in a season (37) during his fifth year, and he led Hartford to the program’s first America East championship in his seventh season.
Blood graduated from Monadnock Regional in 1998. He played baseball for Monadnock, and then at Franklin Pierce.
He became the first Franklin Pierce player to be taken in the MLB draft when the Seattle Mariners selected him in 2001.
After three years of professional baseball, Blood returned to Franklin Pierce as an assistant coach. He became the third head coach in Keene State history when he was hired to replace Ken Howe, who retired following the 2021 season.
Division III tidbits
The Division III girls semifinals are on tonight’s NHIAA basketball menu. Second-seeded Fall Mountain will take on sixth-seeded Monadnock in the first semifinal, and top-seeded Conant will face fourth-seeded Newfound Regional in the second semi. Both games will be played at Bedford High School.
Some of tonight’s storylines:
• Newfound will be trying to end Conant’s 57-game winning streak. The Jaffrey high school has won the last two Division III championships, and three in the last four years. Newfound did not play Conant during the regular season.
• A victory over Monadnock would put Fall Mountain in the Division III championship game for the fourth time in as many years, but the Wildcats came up empty in the title game in each of the last three seasons. Fall Mountain’s only loss this season came against Conant, and the Wildcats beat Monadnock 52-45 during the regular season.
• A Conant-Monadnock matchup may be the most intriguing of the title game possibilities. Monadnock lost to Conant twice during the regular season, but the second loss came by one point (43-42) and is the only game Conant has played in this season that was decided by fewer than 20 points.
Tonight’s winners will meet Sunday (1 p.m.) at Keene State College.