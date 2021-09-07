IT TOOK LONGER than his critics expected, but Chip Kelly collected his first signature victory as UCLA’s head coach when he guided the Bruins to a 38-27 victory over 16th-ranked LSU at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
The win earned UCLA (2-0) the No. 16 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
It’s the first time UCLA has been ranked since Kelly, 67, was hired as the program’s head coach before the 2018 season, and the first time a Kelly-coached team has been in the Top 25 since Oregon finished the 2012 season No. 2 after beating Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl. Kelly then left Oregon and spent the next four seasons in the NFL with the Eagles and 49ers.
For those not familiar with Kelly’s New Hampshire ties, he played football at Manchester Central and the University of New Hampshire. He also spent 13 years as an assistant coach at UNH.
Following Saturday night’s game Kelly called this year’s UCLA team mature.
“It’s a really disciplined group,” he said in the postgame press conference. “When we have a team meeting, I’ll look at my watch and it’s eight minutes early and everyone is in their seat. They understand that if you embrace the process, the process will embrace you back. I think these guys are getting out of it exactly what they’re putting into it. And the cool part, the mature part, is that they’re actually putting more into it. They want more out of it.
“It’s the greatest game ever invented because you can’t fake football. You can’t half-ass it during a week of prep and then just show up on Saturday and just play. It takes everything.”
The LSU matchup was not a game UCLA won with finesse, either. The Bruins pushed LSU around on both sides of the ball. The Bruins gained 210 yards on the ground, and held the Tigers to 48 yards rushing (1.9 yards per attempt).
UNH coach Sean McDonnell, Kelly’s former boss, watched Saturday night’s game on television.
“I was very impressed watching UCLA do what they do,” McDonnell said. “I know what Chip can do and I know what he’s got going. He’s finally got his kids (recruits) out there. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the season goes. Got good vibes, good feeling for what he’s doing.”
UCLA went 10-21 during Kelly’s first three seasons as the program’s head coach, but has started a season with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2017.
“It’s a long time coming,” UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said after the LSU win. “I know (UCLA) fans had to wait a little while, but we’ve got things going in the right direction now and (I’m) happy we could get the win for Bruin nation.”
Winnacunnet High School senior Joe Allen is one of 26 players who made USA Baseball’s U18 National Team, which is currently facing Canada in a seven-game “Friendship Series” in Florida.
Allen, a 6-foot-4, right-handed pitcher, started Game 3 of the series Sunday night and pitched three scoreless innings. He surrendered one hit, walked one and struck out five. Team USA won that game 6-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the series, and clinched the series with a 16-1 victory Monday.
Allen, who has committed to the University of Michigan, lives in Hampton Falls.
Exeter’s Hunter Long is listed as the No. 4 tight end on the Miami Dolphins depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He probably feels fortunate to be on the depth chart at all.
Long, Miami’s third-round pick (81st overall) in this year’s NFL Draft, was carted off the field after he suffered a knee injury during practice in August. Some feared the injury was serious, but there were no broken bones and no torn ligaments. He missed one preseason game, but returned to the field two weeks later.
Long played at Exeter High School — he was on the team that lost to Goffstown in the 2015 Division I championship game — and then spent a season at Deerfield Academy before he enrolled at Boston College, where he appeared in 36 games (14 starts). As a junior — his final collegiate season — he caught 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns. His 57 receptions led all FCS tight ends.
Long caught two passes during the preseason, one against Atlanta and one against Cincinnati.