SURVEYING the New Hampshire sports landscape:
• What are the odds the Concord 11-12-year-old Little League All-Stars will win the New England Regional and represent New Hampshire in the Little League World Series?
Concord’s chances are better than past New Hampshire representatives. Here’s why: After the 2021 season, the number of Little League regional tournaments expanded from eight to 10. The state champions from Connecticut and Rhode Island used to play in the New England regional, but are now in the Metro Regional, with the state champs from New York and New Jersey.
A team from either Connecticut or Rhode Island had won the last 10 New England Regional tournaments until North Manchester/Hooksett prevailed last year.
In addition to Concord, the New England Regional will include a team from Maine, one from Vermont and one from Massachusetts. The double-elimination tournament begins Saturday in Bristol, Conn. Maine (Bangor East) will face Vermont (Brattleboro) at 10 a.m., and Concord will take on Massachusetts (Middleboro) at 1 p.m.
Concord captured this year’s state championship by winning a best-of-three series against Goffstown.
“It was everything that we expected it would be,” Concord coach Jon Connor said. “Goffstown is a great team and a class-act organization. Those kids played hard through the last out. They gave us everything we could handle.”
Concord won the deciding game after Nolan Walsh stole home during the catcher’s throw back to the pitcher to give Concord a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning Monday night. Goffstown failed to score in its half of the seventh.
“That’s all Nolan,” Connor said. “Certain kids I look at them and tell them they’re on their own if they get a read on a passed ball or something like that. There are a few of them I trust to do it and he’s definitely one of them. He took advantage of it, so hats off to him. He read the play and literally stole the game for us.”
The Little League World Series will be held Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
• New Rivier University Athletic Director Jonathan Harper came to New Hampshire from Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., but he’s no stranger to New England. He spent five years as the athletic director at Newbury College in Brookline, Mass., served as commissioner of the Little East Conference and as the associate commissioner of the Northeast-10 Conference.
Harper attended Bridgewater (Mass.) State University, and was the sports information director at Fitchburg (Mass.) State. His first day on the job at Rivier was July 18.
• Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, recently committed to play college basketball at Southern New Hampshire University. Winterburn is entering her senior year in high school.
“She’s a natural scorer,” Goffstown coach Steve Largy said. “She shoots really, really well for her size. She’s also very quick for 6-1. At the Division II (college) level, she’s a prototypical wing, able to shoot it, drive it. Runs the floor really well. On the defensive end, she can guard 2 (guard) through 4 (forward) at the college level, and she can guard 1 (guard) through 5 (center) at the high school level, which is impressive.
“She’s a shot blocker. She’s turned herself into a much, much better defender and rebounder from her sophomore to her junior year. That’s been the biggest uptick in her game. She has a lot of tools in the bag for sure.”
• Here’s the schedule for this year’s Queen City Jamboree, which will be played Friday, Aug. 26 at Manchester’s Gill Stadium:
— Salem vs. Goffstown (4 p.m.)
— Souhegan vs. Trinity (5 p.m.)
— Milford vs. Bishop Guertin (6 p.m.)
—Bedford vs. Memorial (7 p.m.)
— Pembroke vs. Central (8 p.m.)
• The University of New Hampshire football program has extended a scholarship offer to 6-foot-3, 250-pound offensive and defensive lineman Case Mankins, the son of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins.
Case Mankins is entering his senior season at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Mass. He has also received offers from Bryant, Fordham, Maine and Rhode Island.
The Patriots selected Logan Mankins in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
UNH will hold its first practice in preparation for the 2022 season Wednesday morning.
• Concord Post 21 will face Rochester, N.Y., Wednesday (9:30 a.m.) in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional, a double-elimination tournament that will be played at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass. Wednesday’s other games: Hampden, Maine vs. Cumberland, R.I.; Essex, Vt. vs. Franklin, Mass.; Danbury, Conn., vs. Shrewsbury, Mass.
• Vermont is expected to run the Wishbone offense against New Hampshire in Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, which will be played at Castleton (Vt.) University. Essex quarterback Ben Serrantonio ran for more than 1,000 yards last season, but passed for more than 1,000, too. Rutland wide receiver Slade Postemski, Vermont’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season, is among those on the Vermont roster.
Chris Childs, who resigned as Lebanon’s coach following the 2021 season, is New Hampshire’s head coach. Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax head coach Craig Sleeman is coaching Vermont.
“With the roster he has, we expect him to run the football at us,” Childs said. “I find it hard to believe he’s going to run option out of it — that’s hard to teach in six days — but maybe I’m wrong. We’ll have the kids drilled in it, for sure.
“That’s usually not the Vermont strategy. We’re playing 12-minute quarters, so if he can shorten the game by going on a couple of those eight--minute drives that eats the clock then we’re in a dogfight.”
• Goffstown High School graduate Connor Hujsak has transferred from the Virginia Commonwealth baseball program to Mississippi State. Hujsak, a shortstop, started in 61 of VCU’s 62 games last season, his sophomore year. He hit .289 and was second on the team in both home runs (12) and RBIs (55). He also led the team with 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts. Shawn Stiffler left VCU to become the baseball coach at Notre Dame after the 2022 season.