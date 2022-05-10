YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED that baseball is experiencing a bit of a scoring drought this season. Yes, that’s true at the major league level, but today we’re talking about high school baseball.
Look at the top of any NHIAA division and you’ll find teams that are extremely stingy when they’re in the field. Now you’re probably thinking, “That’s not exactly news, Roger. The best teams are always tough to score against.” That’s true, but not nearly as tough as it’s been this year.
Let’s take a look at Exeter, which has an 8-3 record and has allowed ONE run in its eight wins. That stat becomes even more impressive when you consider that Parker Lendrum, who many consider to be Exeter’s ace, didn’t make his first start of the season until last Friday, when the Blue Hawks beat Winnacunnet, 6-0. Exeter has been limited to one run twice, but won both games.
Londonderry (9-3) had a nine-game winning streak entering Tuesday’s game against Nashua South (7-2). The Lancers had allowed five runs in their last six games (three shutouts). South’s last three wins have all been shutouts. The Purple Panthers allowed more than three runs in a game once in their first nine contests.
Many feel the lack of scoring at the MLB level has a lot to do with the baseball itself, but we’re not on the grassy knoll when it comes to high school baseballs. So why the lack of offense?
“Good question, and I wish I had a good answer,” Nashua South coach James Gaj said. “It could be a lot of things.”
Some have suggested the hitting throughout the state isn’t as good this year as it has typically been, but we have a different theory: While top teams usually have a dominant pitcher every year, it seems an unusually large number of teams have a dominant STAFF this season.
Exeter has three pitchers who have thrown at least one shutout (Lendrum, George Young and Zach Ferris); Pinkerton has a superb 1-2 punch with starters Tom Rioux and Liam Doyle plus a good bullpen; unbeaten Portsmouth (11-0) has at least five excellent pitchers and has given up 24 runs in its 12 games. You get the point.
“I wouldn’t say the league (Division I) is any better or worse than normal,” Gaj said. “I will say that we usually only have one arm, some years we’ve had two. This year, I have the best staff that I have had since 2018. That year I had three strong starters. This year, I have the same, but the difference is we have guys who work hard and are tough. We also have four solid relievers who never get innings.”
“I can’t necessarily say that there is a reason (for so many low scores), but there are certainly teams who have very deep pitching staffs this year,” Bishop Guertin coach Scott Painter added. “Pinkerton, Portsmouth and Exeter are the first that come to mind. I think it gives them a leg up in the tourney, but it’s baseball and anything can happen.”
You’ll find ocean-deep pitching staffs in the other divisions as well. Division II Hollis/Brookline (16 runs allowed in nine games), Division III Monadnock (16 runs allowed in 10 games) and Division IV Derryfield (27 runs allowed in 11 games) are just some of the teams that have been getting the best of opposing offenses no matter who is on the mound. You can throw teams like John Stark and Souhegan into that category as well.
Then there’s White Mountains (9-0). Scoring against the Engineers is like trying to win an argument with your wife.
White Mountains entered Monday’s matchup with Woodsville having not allowed a run since its Division III opener at Berlin, a streak of 45 consecutive scoreless innings. The Engineers have been getting it done with four pitchers (stats are through eight games):
• Brody LaBounty (four hits and zero earned runs allowed in nine innings).
• Tyler Hicks (five hits and one earned run allowed in 15 innings). Hicks has signed to play at the University of Maine.
• Karter Deming (six hits and one earned run allowed in 13 innings).
• Robert Breault (two hits and zero earned runs allowed in 11 innings).
“It’s to the point that my biggest stress is trying to get everybody work,” said first-year White Mountains coach David Deming (Karter’s father). “It has made my transition (from assistant) to head coach that much easier. I can run just about anybody out there without worrying about it.”
That type of pitching depth is exactly what’s needed to navigate the rigors of a postseason tournament. That’s especially true this year, when the eventual champion in each division may have to win at least one, and maybe two, extremely low-scoring games.
“Usually we’ve had at least three solid pitchers with one ace,” David Deming said. “This year, we have the benefit of having a 1 (Hicks) and a 1A (Deming). We also have a couple pitchers who throw offspeed and hit their spots — kind of junkball pitchers.
“Pitching is everything.”