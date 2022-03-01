REGARDLESS of the MLB lockout and how that situation unfolds, there will be professional baseball played in New Hampshire this year.
Only players on an MLB team’s 40-man roster are affected by the lockout, so, weather permitting, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats will open their season Friday, April 8 at Portland. The team’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, when it will begin a six-game series against Hartford.
The Blue Jays’ organization reportedly has 170 players under contract — not including the 38 players on the 40-man roster — and that group is scheduled to have its first full-squad workout Monday in Dunedin, Fla.
Coming and going
The number of vacant NHIAA varsity football coaching positions grew to three last week when Chris Childs resigned after serving as Lebanon’s head coach for the last 15 seasons. Kennett and Nashua North are the other NHIAA schools in need of a head coach.
Childs, who graduated from Lebanon in 1995, led the Raiders to the program’s first NHIAA state championship in 2010, when Lebanon capped an unbeaten season by beating Trinity in the Division IV championship game.
“This is the community I grew up in and you always have second thoughts when you put so much energy and effort into something, but I think now was the time to (step down),” Childs said. “This will give them a good opportunity to find the next head coach. It was a tough decision, but I also have to do what’s best for my family.”
Childs’ son, CJ, is a senior at Lebanon and will play football at Castleton (Vt.) next season.
Childs coached New Hampshire to victory over Vermont in the 2011 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. He and his Lebanon staff will coach New Hampshire in this summer’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl as well.
--
A few notes regarding local players from the world of college baseball:
• Londonderry’s Brandon Fish, a freshman infielder at UMass Lowell, hit his first collegiate home run during Saturday’s 10-4 victory over North Carolina A&T. Fish has started in five of Lowell’s six games and is third on the team with a .261 batting average (6-for-23).
• Infielder Keagan Calero leads Dayton with a .400 average through six games. Calero, a Rochester resident who transferred from UMass Lowell, is 8-for-20. Former Franklin Pierce head coach Jayson King is the head coach at Dayton.
• Goffstown’s Connor Hujsak entered Tuesday’s game against Old Dominion having started at shortstop in each of Virginia Commonwealth’s six games this season. Hujsak was batting .227 (5-for-22). Two of his five hits were triples.
--
Manchester Memorial graduate Lyric Grumblatt, a freshman on the Rivier College women’s basketball team, finished the season ranked first among Division III players in scoring average (26.5 ppg). Grumblatt was selected as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year.
--
The four NHIAA hockey championship games will be played March 12 at SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. The day will begin with the girls championship game at 10 a.m., followed by the Division III boys game (12:15 p.m.), the Division II boys game (2:45 p.m.) and the Division I boys game (5 p.m.).
--
It appears at least five NHIAA football teams will play an out-of-state opponent next season. That group includes Pinkerton Academy vs. Brockton (Mass.); Salem vs. Wachusett (Mass.); Exeter vs. Champlain Valley Union (Vt.); Concord vs Rutland (Vt.); and Newport vs. Mill River (Vt.). Londonderry, last year’s Division I champion, is also looking to play a game against an out-of-state team.
--
Northeastern’s Dave Flint is one of three finalists for Hockey East Women’s Coach of the Year. Flint, a Merrimack resident, was the head coach of the Saint Anselm’s women’s program from 2004 to 2008.