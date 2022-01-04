TEN local stories that jumped off the page and helped define the 2021 year in sports:
• Jonah Wachter’s postseason performance.
Wachter helped Concord win the Division I baseball championship by tossing a no-hitter in a 4-0 triumph over top-seeded Winnacunnet in the Division I final. He recorded 15 strikeouts against the Warriors.
Wachter, who now plays at Tulane University, finished Concord’s four-game postseason run with three victories and a save. He tossed a six-inning perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Goffstown, earned the win in a 3-1 victory over Bedford in the quarterfinals and recorded a save when the Crimson Tide beat Keene 6-4 in the semifinals. He surrendered one hit in 18 postseason innings on the mound.
• North Manchester/Hooksett reaches Little League World Series.
North Manchester/Hooksett became the fifth team from New Hampshire to reach the Little League World Series, joining Dover (1987), Bedford (1993), Goffstown (2000) and Portsmouth (2006). North Manchester/Hooksett posted a 2-2 record in the double-elimination tournament.
• Sean McDonnell retires.
McDonnell, who had become the face of the UNH football program, announced his retirement in December after 23 seasons as the program’s head coach.
McDonnell had a 157-104 record with the Wildcats. He guided UNH to three conference championships and 14 consecutive NCAA playoff appearances (2004-17).
“It’s time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here,” McDonnell said. “I can’t begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime.”
• Legendary football coach Rod Wotton dies at 82.
Although Wotton did most of his coaching at Marshwood High School in South Berwick, Maine, he was very much a New Hampshire guy.
Wotton, who died in November, grew up in Rochester, attended Spaulding High School and graduated from UNH. He also spent 15 seasons as the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover, and posted a career record of 342-81-3 during his 47-year coaching career. Wotton guided his teams to 21 championships, 17 while he was at Marshwood and four at St. Thomas.
• Pembroke fires track and field coach.
Pembroke Academy removed Brad Keyes as the school’s track and field coach last spring after Keyes refused to go along with a school policy that required some athletes to wear masks during training and competition. His removal made national headlines.
“I could come up with other examples where this (wearing a mask) could potentially be dangerous, but I don’t think that’s the fundamental problem,” Keyes told the Union Leader. “I think the fundamental problem with it is that these rules and regulations are being put in place to cover (rear ends), basically.”
• UNH soccer ranked in the Top 10.
The UNH men’s soccer team was ranked No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches National Poll — its highest final ranking in school history — after it dropped a 1-0 decision at Oregon State in the NCAA tournament’s Round of 16. The Wildcats, coached by Durham native Marc Hubbard, completed the 2021 season with a 17-2-2 record and set program records for victories and winning percentage (.857).
• Londonderry football team wins title.
The Lancers beat Winnacunnet 24-14 in the Division I championship game eight months after Jake Naar, a captain on the 2020 Londonderry football team, died in a car crash. Banners with Naar’s initials and the No. 2 — his uniform number — were present at Exeter High School, the site for the 2021 championship game.
• Dolphins draft Long.
The Miami Dolphins selected Exeter resident Hunter Long in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Long, a tight end who played college football at Boston College, was the 81st pick overall.
•Marlins draft Morissette.
The Miami Marlins selected Exeter resident Cody Morissette in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Morissette, a shortstop who played college baseball at Boston College, was the 52nd pick overall.
• Post 6 claims American Legion Baseball championship.
It wasn’t so much that Portsmouth Post 6 won the state title, but how it did so. Post 6 had to win five elimination games in the double-elimination tournament, including a 9-7 victory over Nashua’s Coffey Post that forced a winner-take-all championship game against Nashua. Post 6 won that matchup 4-0. Post 6 went 6-1 in the tournament, and won five games in the tourney’s final four days.