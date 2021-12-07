IT’S BEEN a rough year for the University of New Hampshire football team’s fan base, which suffered through the team’s 3-8 season and then had to digest Sean McDonnell’s decision to retire after 23 seasons as the program’s head coach.
The Wildcats received some good news last weekend, however. That’s when 6-foot-3, 230-pound Goffstown High School tight end Peyton Strickland gave a verbal commitment to UNH. Strickland made his decision during an official visit to the Durham campus.
Strickland also had offers from Holy Cross, Rhode Island, Bryant, Elon, Columbia, Bucknell and Monmouth. In addition, he had an intriguing opportunity to join the South Carolina program as a preferred walk-on.
“There were multiple reasons I chose UNH,” Strickland said. “It’s a full scholarship, so I don’t have to worry about me or my parents paying for college at all. One of the biggest things is Mike Ferzoco, their offensive coordinator, came for an in-home visit about a week ago and restated that their tight end room is kind of short right now and they feel pretty confident that I can come in as a freshman and play. That was a big part of it. Another part is it’s close to home. It’s only an hour away from my house.
“I was pretty confident with UNH going into the weekend for the reasons I mentioned. Once I was on the campus and hung out with some of the players on the team, that set my decision in stone. I’d like to say that I’m super grateful for how my parents (Faith and Joe) supported me during my career.”
Strickland will likely sign his National Letter of Intent next Wednesday. Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said he won’t be surprised if Strickland plays early in his career at UNH.
“He’s as close to college-ready physically as any high schooler I’ve seen,” Hammond said. “I’m really excited for him. It’s a good chance for him to play at a high level close to home. I think it’s always great to see New Hampshire’s best players stay home and play at the University of New Hampshire.”
UNH was the first program to extend an offer to Strickland.
“I’m awestruck that if I really wanted to, I had my opportunity in the SEC, but I can go to UNH for free and not financially burden myself or my parents,” Strickland said. “Also, at UNH there’s a possibility that I can play for four years as opposed to going to an SEC school and maybe being a practice punching dummy for two or three years and then maybe playing one or two years as a junior and senior.”
Lebanon High School’s Chris Childs will coach New Hampshire in the 2022 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, which will be played Aug. 6 at Castleton (Vt.) University. Childs recently completed his 15th season as Lebanon’s head coach
Childs played in the 1996 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and coached New Hampshire to a 45-21 victory over Vermont in the 2011 game.
“It meant a lot to me when I got to play in it, so this is a good way to give back to something that meant so much to you when you were an athlete,” Childs said. “Any time you can give something back to kids in need or people in need it’s a good thing, for sure.”
The New Hampshire roster will have 40 players – 12 from Division I, 12 from Division II, 10 from Division III and eight from Division IV.
Derry resident Geo Baker isn’t expected to play when Rutgers faces top-ranked Purdue on Thursday night. Baker, a senior guard who played at Pinkerton Academy, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.
Baker hasn’t been a full participant at practice since he sustained the injury Nov. 22 in a 53-51 loss to Lafayette. He’s averaging 11.1 points and 4.0 assists in five games this season.
Nashua’s Mark Zoda, a Bishop Guertin graduate, broke his own school record in the 100-yard freestyle Sunday during Bentley University’s performance on the final day of the Gompei Invitational held at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Zoda’s time of 45.72 seconds was an improvement of 0.06 seconds off the previous record.
There will be no shortage of good games when the NHIAA Division I boys basketball season opens Friday. Among the compelling matchups: defending champ Bishop Guertin at Bedford, Goffstown at Memorial, Central at Trinity and Portsmouth at Winnacunnet.
Tilton School running back Jackson Paradis has been named the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year for football. Paradis, a Kingston resident, rushed for 1,851 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, when the Rams went 6-3 and earned a berth in the NEPSAC’s Ken Hollingsworth Bowl.
Paradis averaged 10.2 yards per carry and broke the 200-yard mark five times. He has committed to play at the University of Buffalo.